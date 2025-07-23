A Peek at Blackstone's Future Earnings

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Blackstone to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

Investors in Blackstone are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.47 0.94 0.98 EPS Actual 1.09 1.69 1.01 0.96 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Performance of Blackstone Shares

Shares of Blackstone were trading at $169.38 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Blackstone

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Blackstone.

Analysts have provided Blackstone with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $164.38, suggesting a potential 2.95% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, Ares Management and T. Rowe Price Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential 55.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $190.71, suggesting a potential 12.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $97.67, suggesting a potential 42.34% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Brookfield, Ares Management and T. Rowe Price Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KKR Outperform -68.18% $-84.67M -0.82% Brookfield Outperform -21.67% $6.95B 0.08% Ares Management Outperform 53.92% $431.68M 0.86% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61%

Key Takeaway:

Blackstone ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Blackstone: A Closer Look

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Key Indicators: Blackstone's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Blackstone faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.28% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Blackstone visit their earnings calendar on our site.

