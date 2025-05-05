A Peek at Astronics's Future Earnings

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Astronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The announcement from Astronics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 24.8% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Astronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.08 0.17 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.48 0.35 0.04 -0.09 Price Change % 25.0% -12.0% -8.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Astronics were trading at $23.87 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Astronics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Astronics.

With 2 analyst ratings, Astronics has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $22.0, indicating a potential 7.83% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ducommun and Byrna Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ducommun, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 193.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Byrna Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 38.25% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ducommun and Byrna Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Astronics Neutral 6.78% $50.05M -1.12% Ducommun Buy 2.63% $46.41M 1.00% Byrna Technologies Buy 57.26% $15.92M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

Astronics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity. Overall, Astronics is positioned differently across the metrics compared to its peers.

Discovering Astronics: A Closer Look

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. The aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport, and General Aviation. The Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Astronics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Astronics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.78% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Astronics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Astronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATRO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Jan 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for ATRO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.