A Peek at Applied Industrial's Future Earnings

Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Applied Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

Investors in Applied Industrial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.51 2.40 2.11 2.09 EPS Actual 2.64 2.48 2.24 2.39 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% -3.0%

Applied Industrial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Applied Industrial were trading at $226.23 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Applied Industrial

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Applied Industrial.

The consensus rating for Applied Industrial is Outperform, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $236.5 implies a potential 4.54% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Core & Main, WESCO Intl and SiteOne Landscape Supply, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Core & Main is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $49.55, indicating a potential 78.1% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $187.86, indicating a potential 16.96% downside. SiteOne Landscape Supply received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $159.33, implying a potential 29.57% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Core & Main, WESCO Intl and SiteOne Landscape Supply are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Applied Industrial Techs Outperform 0.22% $356.24M 6.16% Core & Main Outperform 5.53% $518M 7.41% WESCO Intl Neutral -4.63% $1.20B 4.42% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 4.45% $510.30M 7.88%

Key Takeaway:

Applied Industrial Techs is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Applied Industrial: A Closer Look

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Financial Milestones: Applied Industrial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Applied Industrial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

