A Peek at AAON's Future Earnings

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AAON will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

AAON bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAON's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.57 0.50 0.46 EPS Actual 0.30 0.63 0.62 0.46 Price Change % -2.0% 16.0% -1.0% -14.000000000000002%

Tracking AAON's Stock Performance

Shares of AAON were trading at $89.11 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about AAON

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AAON.

Analysts have given AAON a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $117.0, indicating a potential 31.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AZEK Co, Fortune Brands and Simpson Manufacturing Co, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AZEK Co, with an average 1-year price target of $54.19, suggesting a potential 39.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortune Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $75.4, suggesting a potential 15.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Simpson Manufacturing Co, with an average 1-year price target of $188.5, suggesting a potential 111.54% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for AZEK Co, Fortune Brands and Simpson Manufacturing Co, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AAON Outperform -2.91% $77.61M 3.05% AZEK Co Neutral 18.71% $103.55M 1.32% Fortune Brands Neutral -4.92% $507.90M 4.36% Simpson Manufacturing Co Neutral 3.13% $227.69M 3.02%

Key Takeaway:

AAON is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with -2.91%. It is at the top for Gross Profit at $77.61M. For Return on Equity, AAON is at the bottom with 3.05%.

Get to Know AAON Better

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It generates the majority of its revenue from the AAON Oklahoma segment which engineers, manufactures, and sells, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures control solutions, and sells retail parts to customers through retail part stores and online.

Understanding the Numbers: AAON's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AAON faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.91% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AAON's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AAON's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for AAON visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAON

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 CJS Securities Upgrades Market Perform Market Outperform Feb 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.