PEDEVCO (PED) Price Target Decreased by 43.33% to 0.87

The average one-year price target for PEDEVCO (NYSEAM:PED) has been revised to $0.87 / share. This is a decrease of 43.33% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated August 30, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.86 to a high of $0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.72% from the latest reported closing price of $0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in PEDEVCO. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PED is 0.00%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 2,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 255K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PED by 56.91% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 212K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 170K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PED by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.