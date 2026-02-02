PECO vs. SKT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are likely familiar with Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) and Tanger (SKT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Tanger have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PECO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.24, while SKT has a forward P/E of 13.45. We also note that PECO has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SKT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44.

Another notable valuation metric for PECO is its P/B ratio of 1.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SKT has a P/B of 5.06.

Based on these metrics and many more, PECO holds a Value grade of B, while SKT has a Value grade of C.

Both PECO and SKT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PECO is the superior value option right now.

