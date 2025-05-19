Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRH) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $16.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.97% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRH was trading at a 31.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.64% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRH shares, versus PEB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRH) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are down about 0.8%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.