Pearson: Q3 Underlying Sales, Excl. Items, Up 5%; On Track To Meet FY Expectations

(RTTNews) - Pearson (PSO, PSON.L) posted an underlying sales growth of 5% in its third quarter, resulting in 3% growth for the nine-month period, excluding OPM and Strategic Review businesses. The Group said its underlying sales growth, adjusted operating profit, interest and tax outlook for 2024 remain in line with market expectations.

Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive, said: "Our focus on operational and financial performance has driven growth across all divisions this quarter. We are accelerating our AI capabilities across the business and starting to see the commercial benefit."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.