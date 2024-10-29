News & Insights

Pearson: Q3 Underlying Sales, Excl. Items, Up 5%; On Track To Meet FY Expectations

October 29, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pearson (PSO, PSON.L) posted an underlying sales growth of 5% in its third quarter, resulting in 3% growth for the nine-month period, excluding OPM and Strategic Review businesses. The Group said its underlying sales growth, adjusted operating profit, interest and tax outlook for 2024 remain in line with market expectations.

Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive, said: "Our focus on operational and financial performance has driven growth across all divisions this quarter. We are accelerating our AI capabilities across the business and starting to see the commercial benefit."

