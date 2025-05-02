Markets
PSO

Pearson Q1 Underlying Group Sales Up 1%

May 02, 2025 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pearson (PSO, PSON.L) reported that its first quarter underlying Group sales were up 1%. The Group noted that all business units are performing in line with expectations. Higher Education underlying sales were up 6%, for the period.

Pearson expects sales growth and adjusted operating profit in line with market expectations for 2025. The Group expects low single-digit sales growth in first half with stronger growth in second half. Pearson said, beyond 2025, it is positioned to deliver a mid-single digit underlying sales growth CAGR, and sustained margin improvement.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.