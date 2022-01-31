Markets
PSO

Pearson Plc Buys Credly - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) announced the acquisition of Credly, in which Pearson already had a approximately 20% stake. The purchase price, including Pearson's existing stake, represents a total value of $200 million. This comprises a total upfront consideration of approximately $140 million, Pearson's existing stake valued at approximately $40 million and a deferred consideration.

Pearson plc said the acquisition will create a powerful solution in the global workforce skills sector. The acquisition follows Pearson's 2021 purchase of Faethm. These businesses will sit at the heart of Pearson's Workforce Skills division, the Group stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular