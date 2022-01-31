Pearson Plc Buys Credly - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) announced the acquisition of Credly, in which Pearson already had a approximately 20% stake. The purchase price, including Pearson's existing stake, represents a total value of $200 million. This comprises a total upfront consideration of approximately $140 million, Pearson's existing stake valued at approximately $40 million and a deferred consideration.

Pearson plc said the acquisition will create a powerful solution in the global workforce skills sector. The acquisition follows Pearson's 2021 purchase of Faethm. These businesses will sit at the heart of Pearson's Workforce Skills division, the Group stated.

