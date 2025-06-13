Markets
PSO

Pearson To Buy EDynamic Holdings

June 13, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pearson PLC (PSO, PSON.L), an education and learning solutions provider, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to acquire eDynamic Holdings LP, a career and technical education curriculum solutions provider.

The transaction, to be closed in the second half, will be funded from cash on hand and available liquidity.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Pearson, said: "This acquisition is aligned to Pearson's strategy, enabling Pearson to scale its position in the fast-growing early careers space and broaden capabilities in career-readiness solutions."

eDynamic Learning serves over 885,000 K-12 students, with a reach of over 9,000 K-12 schools and higher education institutions, in addition to post-secondary learners and adult professionals.

With 325 digital courses across over 40 career pathways, it reaches learners through educational resources, immersive virtual career simulations, workforce training, and others.

PSO was down by 2.63% at $14.44 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.