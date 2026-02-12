Markets

PearlAbyss Posts Loss In Q4

February 12, 2026 — 01:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - PearlAbyss Corp. (263750.KQ) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operation before corporate income tax of 2.0 billion won compared to profit of 57.0 billion won, prior year. Net loss to shareholders of the parent company was 14.4 billion won compared to profit of 46.2 billion won. The company posted an operating loss 8.4 billion won compared to profit of 2.2 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 95.5 billion won compared to 95.7 billion won, a decline of 0.2%.

Shares of PearlAbyss are trading at 54,000 won, up 1.12%. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

