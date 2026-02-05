Peabody Energy Corp Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.4 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $30.6 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.0% to $1.022 billion from $1.123 billion last year.

Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

