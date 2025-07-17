$PDYN stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDYN stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,616,631 of trading volume.

$PDYN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PDYN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PDYN stock page ):

$PDYN insiders have traded $PDYN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENIS GARAGIC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,137 shares for an estimated $515,447 .

. KRISTI MARTINDALE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,913 shares for an estimated $346,482 .

. MATTHEW VOGT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,476 shares for an estimated $108,137 .

. STEPHEN SONNE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,092 shares for an estimated $105,434 .

. TREVOR THATCHER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,542 shares for an estimated $82,502 .

. BENJAMIN G WOLFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 12,198 shares for an estimated $73,708 and 0 sales.

$PDYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $PDYN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PDYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDYN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

