Markets
PDYN

PDYN Climbs After Raising 2026 Revenue Guidance On Operating Inflection

January 13, 2026 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) shares were trading at $7.19, up 14.65% or $0.92 higher, after the company updated investors with a marked increase in full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $24.0 million to $27.0 million, reflecting what management described as an operating inflection driven by recent acquisitions and expanded contracted customer demand.

The new guidance implies a 336 percent to 440 percent increase over preliminary full-year 2025 revenue, supported by a backlog of more than $13.0 million in signed customer contracts and purchase orders, which are expected to convert to revenue over the next 12 months. Palladyne also reported having approximately $47.0 million in cash and equivalents, positioning it with liquidity to support near-term execution.

On the day of the announcement, PDYN experienced elevated trading interest, with the stock opening near its prior close and rising to intraday highs as investors reacted to the strengthened outlook. The shares trade on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was reflecting heightened attention after the guidance update. PDYN's 52-week range is approximately $4.14 to $13.00, showing significant volatility tied to company milestones and broader technology and defense sector sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PDYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.