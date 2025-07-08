PDX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fundhares O (Symbol: PDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.40, changing hands as low as $24.21 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fundhares O shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.26 per share, with $32.8807 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.