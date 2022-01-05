PDP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (Symbol: PDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.91, changing hands as low as $89.43 per share. Invesco DWA Momentum shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDP's low point in its 52 week range is $78.4288 per share, with $101.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.32.

