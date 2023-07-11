PDF Solutions (PDFS) Acquires Lantern Machinery Analytics

PDF Solutions PDFS recently announced the acquisition of Vancouver-based Lantern Machinery Analytics, Inc. to enhance its battery analytics platform.

Integrating Lantern Machinery Analytics software with the company’s analytics platform, PDF Solutions intends to enhance its process control and yield improvement offerings. It will deliver unique data and capabilities in the vision inspection field for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing.

Dr. John Kibarian, president, chief executive officer and co-founder of PDF Solutions, stated, “AI-powered vision inspection is the future of process control for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing. The addition of Lantern Machinery Analytics to the PDF Solutions’ technology portfolio highlights our continued commitment to deliver the highest level of tool and manufacturing intelligence to enable a growing base of customers, now more squarely within battery, to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0.”

Lantern Machinery Analytics is a privately-held company that provides automated image and time series analysis and feature extraction of AI/machine learning software solutions. The company’s solutions enable critical inspection and metrology steps at battery cell development and manufacturing processes for the electric vehicle industry.

In first-quarter 2023, PDFS reported revenues of $40.8 million, which included revenues of $36.3 million from the Analytics segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDF Solutions’ second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $41.5 million. The company successfully implemented its unified Big Data Analytics platform for Silicon Motion in May 2023. In March, the company collaborated with Voltaiq to help battery manufacturers improve yield, reduce cost and accelerate new factory ramp-ups.

