PDF Solutions, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

PDF Solutions will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, with a live teleconference for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

PDF Solutions, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. CEO John Kibarian and CFO Adnan Raza will present a live teleconference to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, with pre-registration required for participants. The call will also be available via a webcast on the company's website, and a replay will be accessible afterward. PDF Solutions, based in Santa Clara, California, specializes in data solutions for the semiconductor industry, helping companies improve manufacturing efficiency and quality through advanced analytics and machine learning.

Potential Positives

PDF Solutions is set to release first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, providing transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The live teleconference with the CEO and CFO allows for direct communication with investors, fostering engagement and trust.

The company emphasizes its role in enhancing operational efficiency and profitability for clients in the semiconductor industry, highlighting its relevance and importance in the market.

The planned webcast demonstrates a commitment to making information accessible to a wider audience, including those unable to attend the live call.

Potential Negatives

Delay in releasing financial results may indicate potential issues or lack of transparency, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

When will PDF Solutions announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

PDF Solutions will announce its Q1 2025 financial results after market close on May 8, 2025.

Who will host the financial results teleconference?

John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host the teleconference on May 8, 2025.

How can I participate in the teleconference?

Analysts and investors can pre-register at the provided link to receive dial-in information and a unique passcode.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The teleconference will be webcast live on PDF Solutions' investor relations website during the call.

Will there be a replay available after the call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PDFS Insider Trading Activity

$PDFS insiders have traded $PDFS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN KACHIG KIBARIAN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,129,205 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDRZEJ STROJWAS (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,283 shares for an estimated $345,233 .

. MICHAEL B GUSTAFSON purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $92,240

NANCY ERBA sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $61,620

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PDFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PDFS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release First quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on Thursday, May 8, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d53831ac55c4a1ab7f4514ab0ec41ca





.





Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in into the call ten minutes ahead of scheduled time.





The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at





https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts





. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.









About PDF Solutions









PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.





Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit





https://www.pdf.com/





.





PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.









Company Contacts









Adnan Raza





Chief Financial Officer





(408) 516-0237









adnan.raza@pdf.com









Sonia Segovia





Investor Relations





(408) 938-6491









sonia.segovia@pdf.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.