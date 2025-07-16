PDF Solutions Announces 2025 Semiconductor Events: Connected Equipment Summit and Users Conference

PDF Solutions will host two semiconductor industry events in 2025, focusing on innovation and collaboration in equipment connectivity and manufacturing.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announces that it will host two important semiconductor industry events in 2025.









Connected Equipment Summit









On October 9



th



, 2025, PDF Solutions will host its inaugural Connected Equipment Summit in Chandler, Arizona. This premier industry event will showcase the Company's latest innovations in equipment connectivity, secure remote access and monitoring, and the transformative applications of AI and digital twin technology in semiconductor equipment management.





Following PDF Solutions' acquisition of secureWISE LLC earlier in 2025, the summit will unveil the details of the Company's strategic vision to combine Cimetrix factory automation software solutions with secureWISE capabilities to deliver superior equipment operational efficiency and secure collaboration across the entire semiconductor ecosystem.





The event will feature insights from key stakeholders throughout the semiconductor value chain, including equipment makers, foundries, and fabless companies. These industry leaders will share their experiences and success stories implementing secureWISE solutions, demonstrating the tangible value of secure remote semiconductor equipment connectivity and control from multiple perspectives within the ecosystem.





Additional information including agenda, logistics and registration for the Connected Equipment Summit can be found using the following link:







https://go.pdf.com/l/814523/2025-06-04/c94lg











Users Conference









On December 3rd and 4



th



, 2025, PDF Solutions will host its Users Conference in Santa Clara, CA. This high-profile industry event will cover the breadth of the PDF Solutions platform products and feature expert insights, real-world case studies, and interactive discussions designed to address the most pressing challenges in modern semiconductor manufacturing. The conference will be held in conjunction with PDF Solutions’ Analyst Day on Wednesday, December 3



rd



.





For over 30 years, PDF Solutions has anticipated and supported the semiconductor industry's transformation and needs by delivering innovative solutions. Today, the industry faces accelerating innovation—3D architectures, chiplets, and sophisticated hybrid packages—while navigating increasingly complex supply chains. Simultaneously, AI promises to revolutionize semiconductor design and manufacturing, creating unprecedented efficiency gains across all levels.





This dynamic landscape demands new levels of collaboration and integration among key semiconductor ecosystem players. A new type of industry platform is essential to unify these diverse stakeholders.





At this event, PDF Solutions will unveil its latest platform innovations, specifically engineered to:







Manage the unique characteristics and massive volumes of design and manufacturing data



Manage the unique characteristics and massive volumes of design and manufacturing data



Enable secure collaboration with robust IP protection



Enable secure collaboration with robust IP protection



Leverage AI embedded throughout its architecture to help each participant rapidly evaluate and optimize business decisions











This comprehensive event will explore cutting-edge developments in semiconductor manufacturing technology and digital transformation. Key topics will include:







Strategic Overview











Product Strategy & Roadmap



: Latest updates on PDF Solutions' strategic direction and product release plans













Technology Leadership & Innovation











Leading-Edge Technology Development



: Keynote presentation on breakthrough innovations and acceleration strategies



: Keynote presentation on breakthrough innovations and acceleration strategies





Digital Transformation in Manufacturing



: Keynote and panel discussion examining enterprise integration challenges and solutions in semiconductor production









Supply Chain & Operations











Global Supply Chain Integration



: Strategic approaches to operational control across distributed semiconductor manufacturing networks













Advanced Analytics & AI Solutions











Compound Semiconductor Analytics



: Keynote and panel discussion focused on manufacturing analytics and yield optimization in compound semiconductor production



: Keynote and panel discussion focused on manufacturing analytics and yield optimization in compound semiconductor production





Manufacturing Data Lake Architecture



: In-depth exploration of PDF Solutions' latest semiconductor manufacturing data platform



: In-depth exploration of PDF Solutions' latest semiconductor manufacturing data platform





Scalable Data Analytics & Visualization



: Deep dive into next-generation manufacturing data analytics and visualization capabilities



: Deep dive into next-generation manufacturing data analytics and visualization capabilities





AI Model Deployment Infrastructure



: Comprehensive overview of scalable artificial intelligence deployment solutions









Equipment Management & Control











Secure Manufacturing Equipment Control



: Solutions for secure management and control of semiconductor manufacturing systems



: Solutions for secure management and control of semiconductor manufacturing systems





AI-Powered Equipment Optimization



: Advanced artificial intelligence applications for equipment performance and process control







Additional information including agenda, speakers, logistics and registration for the PDF Solutions 2025 Users Conference can be found using the following link:







https://events.pdf.com/









About PDF Solutions







PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.





Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit



https://www.pdf.com



.





Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit



https://www.pdf.com









PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.







Company Contacts





Christophe Begue





VP, Corporate Strategic Marketing





christophe.begue@pdf.com





Sonia Segovia





Investor Relations





(408) 938-6491





sonia.segovia@pdf.com



