$PDEX stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDEX stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,450,247 of trading volume.

$PDEX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PDEX:

$PDEX insiders have traded $PDEX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND E CABILLOT has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 42,194 shares for an estimated $1,849,354 .

. ALISHA CHARLTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $40,020

$PDEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $PDEX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

