$PDEX stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDEX stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,450,247 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PDEX:
$PDEX Insider Trading Activity
$PDEX insiders have traded $PDEX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND E CABILLOT has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 42,194 shares for an estimated $1,849,354.
- ALISHA CHARLTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $40,020
$PDEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $PDEX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 22,399 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,047,153
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 21,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $994,699
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $738,556
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 12,233 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,892
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 11,946 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $558,475
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 9,260 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $432,905
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,218 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,941
