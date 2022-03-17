Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 15,400,000 units, or a 3.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF, which added 160,000 units, for a 39.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of HEWU, in morning trading today Ishares Msci United Kingdom ETF is off about 0.1%.

VIDEO: PDBC, HEWU: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.