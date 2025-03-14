$PD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,860,414 of trading volume.

$PD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PD:

$PD insiders have traded $PD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAN ALEXANDRU SOLOMON sold 137,700 shares for an estimated $2,821,473

JENNIFER TEJADA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,211 shares for an estimated $1,428,389 .

. HOWARD WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,666 shares for an estimated $433,741 .

. SHELLEY WEBB (Chief Legal and People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,125 shares for an estimated $256,496 .

. MITRA REZVAN (SVP Finance & CAO) sold 2,942 shares for an estimated $53,132

$PD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PD stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

