$PD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,860,414 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PD:
$PD Insider Trading Activity
$PD insiders have traded $PD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAN ALEXANDRU SOLOMON sold 137,700 shares for an estimated $2,821,473
- JENNIFER TEJADA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,211 shares for an estimated $1,428,389.
- HOWARD WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,666 shares for an estimated $433,741.
- SHELLEY WEBB (Chief Legal and People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,125 shares for an estimated $256,496.
- MITRA REZVAN (SVP Finance & CAO) sold 2,942 shares for an estimated $53,132
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PD stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,355,092 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,743,979
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 754,877 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,784,054
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 744,556 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,595,592
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 692,461 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,644,337
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 655,655 shares (+989.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,972,260
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC added 451,165 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,238,272
- NORGES BANK removed 400,318 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,309,806
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.