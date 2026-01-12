PCRX Stock Down 10% as Preliminary Q4 Revenues Miss Estimates

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported preliminary, unaudited total revenues of $196.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199 million. The investors were disappointed by the poor performance, following which the stock declined 9.6% on Friday.

Preliminary Q4 Product Revenues Reported by PCRX

Pacira BioSciences recognizes product revenues from the sales of its three marketed drugs — Exparel, Zilretta and iovera.

Per the preliminary fourth-quarter results, Exparel’s net product sales were $155.8 million, which increased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The reported figure marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155 million, as well as our model estimate of $155.1 million. Per Pacira BioSciences, Exparel volume growth of 7% was partly offset by changes in vial mix and launch-related discounting tied to a new group purchasing organization partnership.

Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients aged six years and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Preliminary fourth-quarter Zilretta net product sales came in at $33 million, which was relatively flat year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.4 million as well as our model estimate of $35.7 million.

Zilretta is approved as an extended-release intra-articular therapy providing relief to osteoarthritis (OA) patients with knee pain. Pacira BioSciences completed the acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics in November 2021, following which the former began recognizing Zilretta sales.

Preliminary net product sales of iovera were $7 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.3 million and matched our model estimate. The iovera system is a groundbreaking, FDA-approved, drug-free treatment that alleviates pain through cryoneurolysis.

Preliminary fourth-quarter revenues generated from the sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to third-party licenses were $1.1 million compared with zero in the year-ago quarter.

PCRX’s Preliminary Full-Year 2025 Revenues

In 2025, Pacira BioSciences reported preliminary, unaudited total revenues of $726.4 million, up 4% year over year, which also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 728.8 million.

Pacira expects to report its complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, along with the company’s financial guidance for 2026, later in the first quarter of 2026.

