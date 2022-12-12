PCOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.48, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. Procore Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCOR's low point in its 52 week range is $40 per share, with $85.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.14.

