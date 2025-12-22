Is PCB Bancorp (PCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.52, which compares to its industry's average of 13.20. Over the last 12 months, PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.40 and as low as 7.72, with a median of 9.05.

We should also highlight that PCB has a P/B ratio of 1. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PCB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Over the past year, PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 1.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.25.

Finally, we should also recognize that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 8.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.52. Over the past 52 weeks, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 7.29, with a median of 8.95.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PCB Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PCB sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

