Is PCB Bancorp (PCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is PCB Bancorp (PCB). PCB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37. Over the past 52 weeks, PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as 7.62, with a median of 9.28.

Another notable valuation metric for PCB is its P/B ratio of 1.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Over the past 12 months, PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.82.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 1.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.94.

Finally, investors should note that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 9.13. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.99. Over the past year, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 10.09 and as low as 5.69, with a median of 7.22.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PCB Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PCB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

