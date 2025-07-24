PCB BAN Earnings Results: $PCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PCB BAN ($PCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $29,290,000, beating estimates of $28,987,000 by $303,000.

PCB BAN Insider Trading Activity

PCB BAN insiders have traded $PCB stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANG YOUNG LEE has made 26 purchases buying 24,803 shares for an estimated $486,350 and 0 sales.

PCB BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of PCB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

