PCAR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.36, changing hands as high as $102.95 per share. PACCAR Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCAR's low point in its 52 week range is $84.6473 per share, with $118.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.09. The PCAR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

