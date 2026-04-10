PC Shipment Growth in Q1 Fails to Hide Rising Market Risks

The global PC market delivered modest growth in the first quarter of 2026, but the underlying trends suggest a challenging road ahead. According to the data compiled by International Data Corporation (“IDC”), PC shipments rose 2.5% year over year to 65.6 million units in the first quarter.

Though this marked the 10th consecutive quarter of a year-over-year increase in PC shipments, the pace of growth has significantly slowed down from recent quarters. In the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2025, PC shipments grew 4.9%, 6.5%, 9.4% and 9.6%, respectively, as per data compiled by IDC.

The near-term prospects of the PC industry also seem highly volatile, given the ongoing global memory shortages, which could lead to potential market contraction and significant price increases. Supply-chain issues emerging from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are another major concern.

Computer - Mini computers Industry 5YR % Return

Computer - Mini computers Industry 5YR % Return

A Glance at PC Market’s Performance in Q1

While the latest PC shipment data marked another quarter of expansion, the growth was largely driven by short-term factors rather than a strong demand environment. According to IDC, a key factor supporting first-quarter shipment growth was the acceleration in purchases by consumers in anticipation of rising component costs, particularly memory, which remains in tight supply.

The report also stated that the ongoing transition from Windows 10 ahead of its end-of-support deadline pushed both enterprises and consumers to upgrade devices. New product launches across vendors also contributed to shipment gains, helping maintain demand despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Per IDC data, Lenovo LNVGY strengthened its dominance among the leading players with shipments of 16.5 million units, translating to 8.6% growth and a 25.2% market share. Dell Technologies DELL also performed well, growing 7.7% year over year to 10.3 million units. Apple AAPL continued to expand its presence with shipments growing 9.1% to 6.2 million units.

ASUS emerged as a standout performer, delivering a robust 17.1% increase in shipments. The company delivered 4.8 million PCs during the quarter. In contrast, HP Inc.’s HPQ PC shipments declined 4.9% to 12.1 million units. The broader “Others” category also contracted, highlighting increasing consolidation in favor of larger players with stronger supply chains and pricing flexibility.

What’s Ahead for the PC Industry?

The broader economic environment for the PC industry is deteriorating, and supply-chain constraints are resurfacing as a major concern. Memory shortages are emerging as a critical bottleneck, and vendors with stronger supplier relationships are expected to gain an edge over their peers. This dynamic is likely to trigger notable market share shifts throughout 2026, according to the IDC report.

Geopolitical factors are adding further uncertainty. As per the IDC report, ongoing tensions in the Middle East are disrupting key shipping routes, particularly between Asia and Europe. As sea freight faces delays, companies are increasingly relying on air transport, which is significantly more expensive. These rising logistics and energy costs are being passed down to consumers, pushing up PC prices and pressuring end-user demand.

IDC pointed out that 2026 is shaping up to be a year of divergence within the PC industry. Companies with strong supply-chain networks, reliable access to memory and a wide product portfolio across price segments are better positioned to navigate the environment.

Conclusion

While the PC market has started 2026 with positive shipment growth, the outlook remains fragile. Memory shortages, rising component costs, supply constraints and geopolitical disruptions are likely to weigh on performance in the coming quarters. Investors should adopt a cautious approach, focusing on industry leaders with the scale and resilience to withstand a volatile market environment.

Of the leading vendors, Dell Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, HP and Apple each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Lenovo has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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