PBR's Mero Field Gears Up for Fifth FPSO, Production Set to Increase

Petrobras S.A. PBR, the Brazilian state-owned energy giant, has announced that the Alexandre de Gusmão floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, slated to work on the Mero field, has entered Brazilian waters. The FPSO is heading toward the Mero field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, to undergo commissioning work. Following the completion of the commissioning phases, the vessel is expected to begin production later this year.

Construction and Delivery of the FPSO

The Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO was constructed at COSCO Shipping’s shipyard in China. After the construction, the vessel was delivered to SBM Offshore and Petrobras. This is SBM Offshore’s eighth FPSO operating in Brazilian waters. The vessel departed from China in December 2024. It has a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day and boasts a compression capacity of 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Additionally, the FPSO features the high-pressure separator (HISEP) technology, which Petrobras has patented. The technology allows for the separation of the extracted oil and gas in the subsea environment. This means that the extracted oil and associated gas are separated underwater, and the CO2-rich gas is re-injected into the hydrocarbon reservoir in the seabed. This helps lower the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, thereby reducing the environmental impact and increasing the energy efficiency of the unit.

The Mero Field: A Key Deepwater Asset

The Mero field is located in the ultra-deep waters of the Santos Basin, approximately 180 kilometers off Rio de Janeiro’s coast. The field currently has four operating FPSOs, with the fifth unit on its way. The Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO is expected to raise production capacity at the field by 31%. After the installation of the fifth FPSO, the field’s production is expected to reach 770,000 barrels per day.

The addition of a fifth unit to the Mero field will increase production from one of Brazil's key oil-producing regions. The Santos Basin, known for its pre-salt reserves, is one of the richest offshore oil-producing regions in the world and remains a key focus for exploration and production. It plays a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing energy demands.

PBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Matador Resources Corporation MTDR and NextDecade Corporation NEXT.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

Matador Resources is a leading U.S.-based exploration and production firm. The company has consistently exceeded production expectations, demonstrating operational efficiency and robust growth. MTDR’s production efficiency, combined with the favorable oil price environment, is expected to positively impact its bottom line.

NextDecade is an emerging player in the LNG space with its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. The demand for LNG as a clean burning fuel continues to grow, and the commodity is expected to play a crucial role in the energy transition process. The company’s focus on expanding its liquefaction capacity is expected to enhance its position in the rapidly growing global LNG market, enabling it to meet the rising demand for natural gas.

