PBR Invests $28.7M in Libra Rocks Project to Boost Mero Field Research

Petrobras PBR, a Brazilian oil and gas company, has announced a strategic investment of $28.7 million in the groundbreaking Libra Rocks project, an initiative designed to advance geological modeling and deepen scientific understanding of the Mero offshore oil field in Brazil’s prolific Santos Basin. This initiative marks a major step toward improving reservoir management, increasing recovery efficiency and unlocking the full potential of one of the most technologically complex oil reservoirs in the world.

The investment highlights Petrobras’ commitment to strengthening its leadership in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, while leveraging advanced science, artificial intelligence and academic collaboration to overcome geological challenges unique to Brazil’s pre-salt reservoirs.

Strategic Importance of the Mero Field in Brazil’s Pre-Salt Production

The Mero field stands as one of Brazil’s most productive offshore assets and a cornerstone of the country’s growing oil output. Located in the Santos Basin, the field achieved a remarkable production capacity of 770,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) as of May. This milestone places Mero among the largest producing pre-salt fields in Brazil, ranking third behind the massive Búzios and Tupi fields.

PBR reported that its total production averaged 2.4 million BOPD in 2025, representing an impressive 11% increase compared with the previous year. A significant portion of this growth stems from high-performing pre-salt developments like Mero, where advanced drilling technology and reservoir engineering continue to push operational boundaries.

The field’s enormous reserves and long-term production potential make it a strategic asset not only for PBR but also for Brazil’s energy security and global oil supply.

Collaborative Scientific Initiative With Leading Brazilian Universities

The Libra Rocks project is structured as a collaborative partnership between the Libra consortium and several of Brazil’s most prestigious academic institutions. These include the University of Brasília, the Federal University of Paraná and the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul.

More than 150 researchers will contribute their expertise across geology, engineering, geophysics and computational modeling. The initiative also includes a strong educational component designed to cultivate the next generation of energy scientists. PBR plans to provide more than 90 scholarships for undergraduate research as well as master’s, doctoral and postdoctoral studies, ensuring sustained academic involvement throughout the four-year project.

This collaboration bridges industry innovation and academic research, enabling PBR to accelerate technological breakthroughs while strengthening Brazil’s scientific ecosystem.

Extreme Geological Conditions Beneath the Atlantic Ocean

The Mero field presents extraordinary geological challenges that demand advanced modeling techniques and innovative research approaches. The reservoir lies at depths ranging from 5,000 meters to 6,000 meters below sea level, beneath water depths of 1,800 meters to 2,000 meters. These extreme conditions make drilling, production and reservoir monitoring exceptionally complex.

The reservoir itself is composed primarily of carbonate rocks formed approximately 113-125 million years ago, during the geological period when South America and Africa began separating to form the South Atlantic Ocean. These ancient formations possess high porosity and strong permeability, characteristics that allow hydrocarbons to flow efficiently.

However, the reservoir also contains high salinity levels and elevated carbon dioxide concentrations, factors that complicate production operations and require sophisticated reservoir management strategies.

Artificial Intelligence Driving Advanced Geological Modeling

A central component of the Libra Rocks initiative is the integration of artificial intelligence and automated geological data processing. PBR plans to develop advanced algorithms capable of analyzing large volumes of geological data, significantly improving the speed and precision of reservoir modeling.

Through AI-driven analytics, researchers aim to construct high-resolution conceptual models of carbonate rock formations within the Libra area. These models will help engineers better understand pore distribution, permeability networks and fluid flow behavior, critical parameters that influence production efficiency.

By automating data interpretation, PBR intends to reduce uncertainty in production forecasts, improve well placement strategies and optimize the long-term management of the Mero reservoir.

Digital Rock Technology and 3D Reservoir Replication

Another innovative element of the Libra Rocks project involves the creation of “digital rock” models. Using high-resolution imaging technologies, scientists will generate three-dimensional replicas of reservoir rock samples, allowing them to study the microstructure of the carbonate formations in unprecedented detail.

These digital models enable researchers to simulate fluid movement through pore networks, providing valuable insights into how oil, water and gas behave inside the reservoir. The technology supports more accurate predictions of reservoir performance, which in turn helps operators maximize recovery while minimizing operational risks.

Digital rock modeling also enables the testing of multiple production scenarios without the cost and risk associated with physical experiments in deepwater environments.

Reducing Uncertainty and Improving Reservoir Management

According to PBR executive Bruno Moczydlower, the Libra Rocks project has the potential to significantly enhance operational decision-making across the Mero field. By improving geological understanding, the project aims to reduce uncertainty in the production curve, enabling more reliable long-term planning.

Advanced reservoir insights will also help engineers optimize the location of new wells, increase the recovery factor and better anticipate the timing of CO2 entry and oil loading within the reservoir. These improvements could translate into substantial gains in production efficiency and economic returns.

Ultimately, the project seeks to transform exploration and production technologies by combining advanced geology, artificial intelligence and digital modeling into a unified analytical framework.

Understanding the Geological Legacy of the Atlantic Ocean’s Formation

Beyond its operational benefits, the Libra Rocks project will contribute to broader scientific understanding of the geological processes that shaped the South Atlantic region. Researchers will study how the separation of Brazil and Africa influenced the formation and evolution of carbonate reservoirs within the basin.

This research may reveal new insights into the origin, composition, structure and transformation of ancient marine sediments, expanding global knowledge about pre-salt geological systems.

Such discoveries could influence exploration strategies not only in Brazil but also in other offshore basins around the world that share similar geological histories.

International Consortium Driving the Mero Field Development

The unitized Mero field is operated by Petrobras, which holds a 38.6% stake in the project. Several major international energy companies participate as partners, reflecting the field’s global significance.

The consortium includes Shell’s SHEL subsidiary Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies TTE, each with a 19.3% ownership stake, along with Chinese energy giants CNOOC and CNPC, each holding 9.65% stakes. The Brazilian state entity Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. manages the production-sharing contract and represents the federal government’s interests, holding a 3.5% participation in the non-contracted area.

TotalEnergies is a French multinational energy company engaged in oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a growing portfolio of renewable and low-carbon energy projects worldwide. On the other hand, Shell is a global energy and petrochemical company headquartered in the United Kingdom, involved in oil and gas exploration and production, LNG, refining and expanding investments in power and clean energy solutions.

This collaborative structure ensures the combination of international expertise, financial investment and technological innovation necessary to develop one of the world’s most complex offshore reservoirs.

New Era of Scientific Innovation in Offshore Oil Development

Through the Libra Rocks project, PBR is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation offshore exploration technologies. By integrating academic research, artificial intelligence and advanced geological modeling, the company aims to unlock deeper insights into one of Brazil’s most valuable energy assets.

If successful, the initiative could dramatically improve reservoir recovery rates, enhance operational efficiency and redefine how the global energy industry approaches the development of ultra-deepwater carbonate reservoirs.

For Brazil’s energy sector, the Libra Rocks project represents more than a research initiative. It signals a bold investment in scientific innovation, ensuring that the Mero field continues to deliver economic value and technological breakthroughs for decades to come.

