PBI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.58, changing hands as high as $10.59 per share. Pitney Bowes Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.395 per share, with $13.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.56.

