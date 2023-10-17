PBH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.79, changing hands as high as $61.22 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PBH's low point in its 52 week range is $51.325 per share, with $68.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.05.
