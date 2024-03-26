News & Insights

Paysign Q4 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up

March 26, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Paysign Inc. (PAYS), a provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.62 million or $0.10 per share, up from $713,095 or $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PAYS closed Tuesday's regular trading at $3.38 up $0.06 or 1.81%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $0.28 or 8.28%.

Quarterly total revenues were $13.7 million, up 29% from fourth quarter 2022. Analysts expected revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be in the range of $12.0 million to $13.0 million. Analysts expect revenue of $11.69 million for the first-quarter.

For the full-year 2024, the company expects net income to be in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million or $0.04 to $0.06 per share. It projects total revenues to be in the range of $54.5 million to $56.7 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15% to 20%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share and revenues of $52.24 million for fiscal year 2024.

