Paysign Q4 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Paysign Inc. (PAYS), a provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.62 million or $0.10 per share, up from $713,095 or $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PAYS closed Tuesday's regular trading at $3.38 up $0.06 or 1.81%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $0.28 or 8.28%.

Quarterly total revenues were $13.7 million, up 29% from fourth quarter 2022. Analysts expected revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be in the range of $12.0 million to $13.0 million. Analysts expect revenue of $11.69 million for the first-quarter.

For the full-year 2024, the company expects net income to be in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million or $0.04 to $0.06 per share. It projects total revenues to be in the range of $54.5 million to $56.7 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15% to 20%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share and revenues of $52.24 million for fiscal year 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.