PayPal & Venmo Users to Get Early Access to Perplexity's Comet Browser

PayPal PYPL recently announced that its customers, along with Venmo customers in the United States and selected international markets, will gain early access to Perplexity’s new AI-powered Comet browser.

These customers will be among the first users of Perplexity's browser before it is made available to the public. They will also enjoy a new offer that includes a free 12-month trial of Perplexity Pro, which is valued at $200.

Comet browser offers a range of features like an integrated AI assistant, native answer-focused search, product comparisons and more.

Perplexity Pro is now the first offer accessible to customers directly through PayPal’s new subscriptions hub – a unified platform to view and manage recurring subscription payments. One of the most requested features by customers is the ability to manage their subscriptions more conveniently and easily, and this experience is now offered right in the PayPal app. It also provides customers access to special deals and bundled offers, making the experience more convenient and valuable in a single place.

PayPal users in the United States can subscribe to Perplexity Pro using the PayPal app now. International users in select markets can sign up via email or a special landing page. Venmo users can also join Perplexity Pro through their app. The PayPal subscription hub is currently accessible for U.S. Customers and is set to expand to other international markets later this month.

PYPL’s Management Commentary

Per Diego Scotti, general manager of the Consumer Group at PayPal: "It's exciting to deliver offers and tools that our customers request most, meeting their needs and helping them navigate their financial lives with greater simplicity, added convenience, and even more rewards."

Conclusion

By bundling powerful AI browsing with streamlined subscription management, special deals and simple enrollment, PayPal is positioning its app as a more convenient, value-rich destination for everyday digital services.

