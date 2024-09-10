PayPal (PYPL) Partners with Shopify in the U.S. to Enhance Payment Experience

Fintech company PayPal (PYPL) has expanded its partnership with Shopify (SHOP), the global e-commerce platform provider in the U.S. As part of the new deal, PayPal will handle certain online credit and debit card transactions for Shopify Payments in the country through its PayPal Complete Payments solution, an all-in-one solution designed for businesses.

This enhanced integration will allow Shopify merchants to efficiently manage orders, payouts, reporting, and chargeback flows using PayPal wallets.

The expanded partnership reflects both companies’ focus on enhancing the online shopping experience and meeting the demand for a seamless checkout process.

PYPL Continues to Expand Partnerships

Recently, PayPal has been actively broadening its network of partnerships. Last month, it announced deals with Fiserv (FI) and Adyen (ADYYF) to enhance payment experiences for their respective clients. Moreover, the company has partnered with Anchorage Digital to expand the reach of its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD).

These partnerships are part of PayPal’s broader strategy to extend the reach of Fastlane, a solution designed to accelerate guest checkout flows. Through these initiatives, PayPal aims to boost its market presence and solidify its position in the payment processing industry.

Is PYPL a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, PYPL has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and 16 Holds assigned in the last three months. At $75.79, the average PayPal price target implies 9.29% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained about 13% year-to-date.

See more PYPL analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.