PayPal To Power Agentic Commerce Across Perplexity Pro Platform

May 14, 2025 — 08:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perplexity said it has partnered with PayPal to power agentic commerce across its Perplexity Pro platform. Perplexity stated that, starting this summer in the U.S., consumers can check out instantly with PayPal or Venmo when they ask Perplexity to find products, book travel, or buy tickets. This will expand Perplexity's commerce tools to PayPal's 430+ million active accounts across approximately 200 markets.

Perplexity is a conversational search and discovery engine that fuses live web data with generative models to deliver cited answers—and the next best action—in a single chat. Perplexity was founded in 2022 by former members of OpenAI, Meta, Quora, Bing, and Databricks.

