PayPal Joins Forces With TCS Blockchain for Faster Invoice Settlements

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL via its stablecoin, PayPal USD, is engaging with TCS Blockchain, a provider of transportation trade finance, to scale solutions for trucking and transportation companies (carriers). This collaboration enables more carriers to settle freight invoices faster and at lower cost, using blockchain-based digital assets.

For almost half a century, carriers have been forced to sell their freight invoices to factoring companies (financial intermediaries) just to dodge crippling 30-180 day pay terms – often surrendering 30% or more of their net revenues. Therefore, TCS Blockchain and PayPal USD are now tackling North America's supply chain cash flow woes head-on.

Transportation carriers can easily utilize TCS solutions. Once onboarded with TCS, they create an account on INX-Republic to settle invoices effortlessly, converting TCS Tokens to U.S. Dollars in just a few clicks. The PYUSD stablecoin will serve as the back-end settlement currency for all related flows.

Blockchain and digital assets are already driving value in the $3 trillion-dollar industry by delivering massive savings, up to 90% cheaper than traditional invoice factoring, along with unparalleled speed from TCS, which supports same-day settlement 365 days per year without relying on banking rails, and full transparency via public and immutable transaction data that all parties can view.

Per May Zabaneh, senior vice president and general manager of Crypto at PayPal, "If we were designing B2B payments from scratch, we wouldn't accept months long settlement and layers of fees. We'd expect speed, transparency, and 24/7 availability. The engagement with TCS Blockchain demonstrates how on chain settlement can upgrade legacy payment flows in cash critical industries, proving that digital assets can drive real economic activity."

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have decreased 24.2% compared with the industry's decline of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

