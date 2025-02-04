News & Insights

PayPal Issues Q1 & FY25 Guidance; Board Authorizes $15 Bln Stock Repurchase Program

February 04, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects GAAP EPS in a range of $4.80 - $4.95. Non-GAAP EPS is projected in a range of $4.95 - $5.10. For the first quarter, the company expects: GAAP EPS in a range of $1.11 - $1.13; and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $1.15 - $1.17.

PayPal announced that Board of Directors has authorized a new $15 billion stock repurchase program. This new repurchase authorization is in addition to the June 2022 stock repurchase program, which had $4.86 billion remaining authorization as of December 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter GAAP EPS decreased 15% to $1.11. Non-GAAP EPS increased 5% to $1.19. Net revenues increased 4% to $8.4 billion; 4% currency-neutral.

Fiscal 2024 GAAP EPS increased 4% to $3.99. Non-GAAP EPS increased 21% to $4.65. Net revenues increased 7% to $31.8 billion; 7% FXN.

Shares of PayPal are down 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

