PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity For September 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $404,520, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $1,894,150.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $47.5 to $105.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PayPal Holdings stands at 4661.0, with a total volume reaching 21,722.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PayPal Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.5 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.7 $1.68 $1.7 $80.00 $408.0K 9.3K 4.8K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $27.7 $27.65 $27.7 $100.00 $138.5K 172 50 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.65 $6.55 $6.58 $75.00 $131.0K 4.5K 217 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.85 $5.85 $80.00 $101.2K 22.0K 266 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $17.6 $17.65 $90.00 $88.2K 162 51

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 7,746,092, the PYPL's price is up by 0.7%, now at $78.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.33333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $69. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $94.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.