PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity For September 17

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PYPL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for PayPal Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,250, and 7 calls, totaling $424,280.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.7 $17.55 $17.7 $55.00 $88.5K 141 50 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $80.00 $85.0K 21.0K 516 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.4 $80.00 $85.0K 21.0K 253 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.5 $18.6 $19.5 $70.00 $58.5K 673 0 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $22.95 $21.6 $21.95 $65.00 $52.6K 19.4K 0

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 302,661, the price of PYPL is up 0.79% at $71.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $80. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

