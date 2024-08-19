PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 19

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $375,965, and 12 are calls, amounting to $565,190.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.0 $11.9 $12.0 $80.00 $240.0K 249 200 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.4 $20.05 $20.25 $57.50 $119.4K 3.3K 62 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.84 $2.81 $2.81 $65.00 $77.5K 599 304 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.46 $1.43 $1.43 $87.50 $71.3K 10.5K 1.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.6 $7.5 $7.6 $65.00 $57.0K 2.1K 75

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a trading volume of 4,486,352, the price of PYPL is up by 1.23%, reaching $68.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $70. An analyst from Daiwa Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $72. An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $85. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

