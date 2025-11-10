Markets
PYPL

PayPal Holdings Launches PayPal Pay In 4 In Canada

November 10, 2025 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Monday announced the launch of PayPal Pay in 4, an interest-free, no-fee, buy now, pay later or BNPL solution in Canada, helping the shoppers to smoothly access a more flexible payment option across millions of online Canadian and global lifestyle, consumer, and travel brands.

During the holiday season, the BNPL solution would offer shoppers an option to split eligible purchases into four equal, interest-free payments over six weeks, as well as keep track with options to fund the payment including debit, credit, or bank account.

Additionally, the company is partnering with Cadillac Fairview, enhancing the holiday shopping experience with the flexibility of PayPal Pay in 4 with online purchases.

In the pre-market hours, PayPal's stock is trading at $67.02, up 1.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.