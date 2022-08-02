PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL):

Earnings: -$341 million in Q2 vs. $1.18 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q2 vs. $1.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $6.81 billion in Q2 vs. $6.24 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $0.96 Full year EPS guidance: $3.87 - $3.97

