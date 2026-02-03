PayPal Holdings, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.437 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $1.121 billion, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.155 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $8.676 billion from $8.366 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.33

