PayPal expects Braintree to continue to weigh on topline through 2025

08:47 EDT PayPal (PYPL) expects Braintree to continue to weigh on topline through 2025
- PayPal assuming relatively consistent macro, consumer spending environment
- PayPal sees lower Braintree volume, revenue growth in Q4
- PayPal CEO believes Venmo will ultimately have multiple monetization levers
- PayPal seeing 15%-20% increase in buy now pay later use, says CEO
- PayPal CEO says Q3 was ‘highly productive’
