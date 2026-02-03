Markets
PayPal Appoints Enrique Lores As CEO To Replace Alex Chriss

February 03, 2026 — 07:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings Inc.(PYPL), a financial and payment company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Enrique Lores as Chief Executive Officer with effect from March 1 to replace Alex Chriss.  

Lores will join the payment firm from HP Inc.(HPQ), where he has been working as CEO for over six years. He has also served on the PayPal Board for nearly five years and as Board Chair since July 2024.

To ensure a smooth transition, Jamie Miller, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will serve as Interim CEO until Lores assumes the role.

In addition, the company has appointed David W. Dorman as Independent Board Chair with immediate effect.

