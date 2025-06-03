Markets
PayPal Announces Physical Card For In-Store Use Of PayPal Credit

June 03, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PayPal announced that PayPal Credit can now be used everywhere with the introduction of a new physical card, issued by Synchrony (SYF). This expands its digital PayPal Credit offering to use both online when checking out with PayPal and in-store and everywhere Mastercard is accepted. The physical card will be rolling out in the coming weeks to US customers.

The company noted that when using the new physical card, customers will also have access to a limited-time offer to pay for travel purchases over six months with promotional financing and no minimum spend.

