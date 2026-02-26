Payoneer Global Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $19.01 million

The company's earnings totaled $19.01 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $18.19 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $274.69 million from $261.73 million last year.

Payoneer Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.01 Mln. vs. $18.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $274.69 Mln vs. $261.73 Mln last year.

